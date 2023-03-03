Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas HC Charlie Strong joins Alabama, Nick Saban as defensive analyst

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, who went on to serve a stint in the same position for the South Florida Bulls, has joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst.
Hearing from my sources that former Texas #Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong has been in contact with Coach Saban to replace Pete Golding. Strong was part of #Alabama’s defensive staff in 2020, which was national champions. #SEC #BreakingNews #RollTide #Charliestrong @ClowESPN https://t.co/iiC065lUli pic.twitter.com/N5maSWKMf8— W. Keith Friedman (@WalterKFriedman) January 13, 2023
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas sprinter Julien Alfred is your new Big 12 Athlete of the Year.
Julien Alfred, she's fast. The @TexasTFXC sprinter named Big 12 indoor's female performer of the year after another record-setting season. https://t.co/tSS0SrVdOG— Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) March 3, 2023
- Big game tomorrow as Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks at 3pm Central.
celebrating 5️⃣— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 3, 2023
thank you, Marcus Carr pic.twitter.com/zfSsrH3wMa
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow at 4pm Central.
Podcast: Vic Schaefer on Big 12 title hopes; Texas baseball's struggles, Bijan at NFL Combine https://t.co/TuYJI9wjJV— Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 2, 2023
- It’s a triple-header this weekend against Cal State Fullerton for Texas baseball.
G A M E D A Y https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Ix1BTL5yIB— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 3, 2023
