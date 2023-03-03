Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas HC Charlie Strong joins Alabama, Nick Saban as defensive analyst

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, who went on to serve a stint in the same position for the South Florida Bulls, has joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst.

Hearing from my sources that former Texas #Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong has been in contact with Coach Saban to replace Pete Golding. Strong was part of #Alabama’s defensive staff in 2020, which was national champions. #SEC #BreakingNews #RollTide #Charliestrong @ClowESPN https://t.co/iiC065lUli pic.twitter.com/N5maSWKMf8 — W. Keith Friedman (@WalterKFriedman) January 13, 2023

Texas sprinter Julien Alfred is your new Big 12 Athlete of the Year.

Julien Alfred, she's fast. The @TexasTFXC sprinter named Big 12 indoor's female performer of the year after another record-setting season. https://t.co/tSS0SrVdOG — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) March 3, 2023

Big game tomorrow as Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks at 3pm Central.

celebrating 5️⃣



thank you, Marcus Carr pic.twitter.com/zfSsrH3wMa — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 3, 2023

Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow at 4pm Central.

Podcast: Vic Schaefer on Big 12 title hopes; Texas baseball's struggles, Bijan at NFL Combine https://t.co/TuYJI9wjJV — Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 2, 2023