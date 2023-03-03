 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas HC Charlie Strong joins Alabama, Nick Saban as defensive analyst

Plus: A huge weekend sports slate ahead

By Xander Peters
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, who went on to serve a stint in the same position for the South Florida Bulls, has joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Peyton Stearns’ success at ATX Open evidence of development at Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Strikes and balls: Texas adjusting to new 20-second action clock

Dallas Morning News: Out of Big 12 title race, Texas hoops still playing for ‘best position’ at national title

Inside Texas: Humidor: QB leadership, personnel preferences, more Texas football team notes ahead of spring practices

Inside Texas: Gary Patterson’s departure is a loss

Inside Texas: One last regular season bracketology check

Inside Texas: Live updates: DeMarvion Overshown, Moro Ojomo, Keondre Coburn at the NFL combine

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Texas Basketball, Longhorns at NFL Combine, Lebarron Johnson Jr

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Despite recent struggles, bracketology projections still like the Longhorns

Texas TE spring preview: The next step for Ja’Tavion Sanders

Texas OL spring preview: Here are your big humans

Texas special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson stepping down from role

Roundtable: Texas troubles on the court

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 4-star WR Ryan Pellum set for weekend visit to USC, planning several spring trips as well

247Sports: 247Sports top-ranked running back Jerrick Gibson has a five-star work ethic

247Sports: Talented Cali TE Ryner Swanson sets multiple spring visits

247Sports: 25 prospects in the 2025 class to evaluate this spring

Inside Texas: Humidor: Weekend visitor list, latest from Cen-Tex prospects, and more recruiting nuggets

Inside Texas: 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn considering top programs across the country

Inside Texas: Colton Heinrich locks in visit to Texas

Inside Texas: A new 2024 prospect on the radar

Inside Texas: College Football Playoff contenders standing out to 5-star CB Kobe Black

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders head to Houston with something to prove

Frogs O’ War: TCU TE transfer Geor’Quarius Spivey commits to Mississippi State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Will McDonald and MJ Anderson showcase at the NFL Combine

Bring On The Cats: Tournament Thursday: Is Kansas State built for a deep run?

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: NFL Combine - Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas sprinter Julien Alfred is your new Big 12 Athlete of the Year.
  • Big game tomorrow as Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks at 3pm Central.
  • Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow at 4pm Central.
  • It’s a triple-header this weekend against Cal State Fullerton for Texas baseball.

