Reacts Results: Back-to-back titles for the Jayhawks?

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their final regular-season game, they happen to face one of the teams that SB Nation Reacts voters believe will win the National Championship.

The Kansas Jayhawks.

When surveyed earlier this week, 16% of the voters chose the Big 12 Champion Jayhawks as their pick along with the Houston Cougars.

The Horns come in under the “other” option that totaled 37% of the vote but with consecutive losses on the road against Baylor and TCU, Rodney Terry has some work left to do.

While they no longer can capture a share of the Big 12 Championship, the Longhorns can still end the season on a high note with a battle at the Moody Center tomorrow.

Texas-Kansas tips off at 3 pm on ESPN to conclude conference play before the Big 12 Conference tournament begins. Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projects Texas a 2-seed but a win tomorrow could solidify that.