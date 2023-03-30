Longhorns Daily News: Texas QB Arch Manning’s NIL evaluation is currently valued at nearly $4 million

It’s a damn good day to be a Manning. Most days are, really.

But in Texas Longhorns true freshman quarterback Arch Manning’s case, it can’t get much better for an 18-year-old. According to On3, Manning’s name, image and likeness evaluation is currently valued around $3.7 million, which isn’t bad for a guy who hasn’t played a snap of college football.

From On3: “The grandson of Archie, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli announced his commitment to Texas this past summer. Arch Manning enrolled earlier this year, marking the official start of the Manning era in Austin. He finished his career at Isidore Newman as the school’s leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total yardage. Now he is challenging Quinn Ewers for the starting job, a competition that Steve Sarkisian characterized as a real contest. The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2023 class may not have the largest social media following, yet his name recognition for a freshman is uncommon. He also has the opportunity to partner with his superstar uncles in NIL ventures if he wants. With more than 240,000 social media followers, his brand and name recognition will only rise throughout his career at Texas. He has yet to publicly announce his first endorsement deal, but the quarterback will not have any problems finding opportunities.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas made the right here in family man Rodney Terry

247Sports: The Insider: Texas spring football nuggets, UT baseball’s 15-game win streak

247Sports: College football spring games 2023: Texas, Ohio State headline 10 end-of-camp showcases to watch

Inside Texas: Jahdae Barron, Texas’ secret weapon

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry’s season-long interview was convincing to the Texas leadership triumvirate

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Rodney Terry’s postseason run allowed Texas to make a rational instead of emotional decision to hire him

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: 2025 RB Tiger Riden recaps recruitment, visit plans

Inside Texas: Rising 2025 DT Zion Williams takes in Texas, practice for the first time

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry on the way to see No. 1 target in 2024

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas: Teams, tickets, events, game times and more

Frogs O’ War: TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft

The Smoking Musket: No. 24 West Virginia baseball defeats Marshall

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kings clinch first playoff berth since 2006

SB Nation: How new MLB rules impacted spring training

SB Nation: Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson is the can’t-miss prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

That’s all for today, folks.