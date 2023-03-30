Longhorns Daily News: Texas QB Arch Manning’s NIL evaluation is currently valued at nearly $4 million

It’s a damn good day to be a Manning. Most days are, really.
But in Texas Longhorns true freshman quarterback Arch Manning’s case, it can’t get much better for an 18-year-old. According to On3, Manning’s name, image and likeness evaluation is currently valued around $3.7 million, which isn’t bad for a guy who hasn’t played a snap of college football.
From On3: “The grandson of Archie, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli announced his commitment to Texas this past summer. Arch Manning enrolled earlier this year, marking the official start of the Manning era in Austin. He finished his career at Isidore Newman as the school’s leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total yardage. Now he is challenging Quinn Ewers for the starting job, a competition that Steve Sarkisian characterized as a real contest. The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2023 class may not have the largest social media following, yet his name recognition for a freshman is uncommon. He also has the opportunity to partner with his superstar uncles in NIL ventures if he wants. With more than 240,000 social media followers, his brand and name recognition will only rise throughout his career at Texas. He has yet to publicly announce his first endorsement deal, but the quarterback will not have any problems finding opportunities.”
Rodney Terry’s postseason run allowed Texas to make a rational instead of emotional decision to hire him
Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry at Lake Highlands High today to see the No. 1 prospect in the country in 2024 @iamtrejohnson1 https://t.co/TYA4sRxBmM pic.twitter.com/Wk4H0wIhb1— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) March 30, 2023
