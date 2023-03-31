Longhorns Daily News: Early spring reports cite Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ maturity on practice field

As Texas Longhorns spring practice reports trickle in, the early word on the burnt orange streets is that redshirt sophomore and returning starter Quinn Ewers is coming into his own as a passer. That’s per 247Sports.
“I think Quinn had a really good winter conditioning kind of offseason,” Sarkisian reportedly said after yesterday’s practice. “I think he got himself in really good shape. He definitely feels more comfortable. You can almost sense that he’s throwing the ball very naturally, very comfortably.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas, Terry could return nucleus for another deep NCAA run
Austin American-Statesman: Spring ball hits midway point, and Texas’ freshmen learning on the fly
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Is Texas’ Julien Alfred the fastest woman alive? Stay tuned
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Leo Nuegebauer shreds the decathlon field at Texas Relays
247Sports: Morning Brew: Is Alfred Collins preparing for a breakout season in 2023?
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian assesses the Longhorns’ progress at the mid-point of spring football
Inside Texas: Sark Bytes: Collins, Crawford, Insider-y stuff
Inside Texas: 3 things to know from Steve Sarkisian: Next stage of spring, players who have improved, scrimmage recap
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
It’s been a hell of a ride, BON
Texas early enrollees on track to contribute
No. 21 Texas remains on the road with matchup against No. 17 Oklahoma State
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: 2025 ATH Jonah Williams puts on a show at Overtime OT7 South Regional
247Sports: The Huddle: Thursday recruiting notes and five-star on campus
247Sports: Texas safety David Kabongo has two official visits locked in, another to be set
Inside Texas: Humidor: Spring visit plans for Longhorn football targets, full men’s basketball roster/recruiting rundown
Inside Texas: The pace of modern recruiting is different compared to previous cycles
Inside Texas: Tenures in Texas recruiting department sets staffers like Skylar Phan up for success
Inside Texas: On3’s No. 24 player in 2025 talks Texas, recruitment
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns top targets by state
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: TCU Center Souleymane Doumbia to enter transfer portal
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: It’s okay to believe in the defense
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NBA Western Conference play-in contenders, ranked by upset potential in playoffs
SB Nation: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. was born to be the NFL’s next great offensive tackle
SB Nation: Three reasons why San Diego State can win the national championship
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas softball takes on rival the Oklahoma Sooners in a triple header this weekend.
https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/BHGVbwBw4F— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 31, 2023
Loading comments...