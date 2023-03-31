Longhorns Daily News: Early spring reports cite Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ maturity on practice field

As Texas Longhorns spring practice reports trickle in, the early word on the burnt orange streets is that redshirt sophomore and returning starter Quinn Ewers is coming into his own as a passer. That’s per 247Sports.

“I think Quinn had a really good winter conditioning kind of offseason,” Sarkisian reportedly said after yesterday’s practice. “I think he got himself in really good shape. He definitely feels more comfortable. You can almost sense that he’s throwing the ball very naturally, very comfortably.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

It’s been a hell of a ride, BON

Texas early enrollees on track to contribute

No. 21 Texas remains on the road with matchup against No. 17 Oklahoma State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND