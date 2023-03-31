No. 21 Texas extends winning streak with 5-3 victory over No. 17 Oklahoma State

For only the second time in 17 games this season, an opponent walked into O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater and dealt the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys a loss and it was the red-hot No. 21 Texas Longhorns on Friday night in a 5-3 win.

Oklahoma State got on the board early and the Texas went rather silent late with no runs scored in the final five innings, but in between it was the Longhorns delivering the game’s key blows. After the Cowboys used a walk and two singles in the second off left-hander Lucas Gordon to score a run on a fielder’s choice, Texas delivered three crucial runs in the third when right fielder Dylan Campbell doubled with one out down the left-field line and catcher Garret Guillemette followed with a two-run shot to dead center field, his fourth home run in the last five games after going the first 22 games without a long ball.

4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ FEET. @garretguill smokes his 4th of the season and the Horns lead, 2-1!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ZgzmE4MVpA — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 31, 2023

Left fielder Porter Brown followed with a double to left center and second baseman Jack O’Dowd drove in Brown with a single to left field to make it 3-1.

The next inning, first baseman Jared Thomas led off with a single up the middle and designated hitter Jalin Flores hit the second home run of his collegiate career, an opposite-field shot to right center.

WATCH IT GO, J-FLOW!@young_jflow's big fly makes it 5-1 Horns in the 4th!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/wp0HzSwlnz — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 1, 2023

Oklahoma State reduced the Texas lead with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning and added another solo home run in the sixth, but Gordon still registered his third win of the season with 7.0 strong innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

The bullpen for the Longhorns was able to close it out as left-hander David Shaw pitched one-plus inning, but making things a little bit nervous in the ninth after he gave up a leadoff double and exited in favor of right-hander Zane Morehouse, the recently-appointed closer who walked the first batter he faced on a full count. Although Morehouse, as usual, didn’t have pinpoint command of his electric pitches, he was able to record the final three outs with the winning run at the plate in each at bat, notching his fourth save of the season.

At the plate, Campbell finished one hit short of the cycle with a single, double, and triple in his first three at bats — no other Texas player had a multi-hit game, but the Horns did flash some power as five of the team’s 10 hits went for extra bases.

Texas and Oklahoma State return to O’Brate on Saturday with a first pitch at 6:00 p.m. Central on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with a chance to win the series.