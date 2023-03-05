No. 9 Texas will head to Big 12 Tournament as the No. 2 seed

Every result fell in favor of the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Saturday as the Iowa State Cyclones defeated the No. 7 Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats, landing the Longhorns the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after the 75-59 win over the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at the Moody Center.

It’s the program’s highest seed since earning the No. 2 seed in 2011.

When the conference tournament starts on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in the second game at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

On Thursday at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN or ESPN2, Texas will face the winner in the third game of the day. It’s a favorable draw for the Longhorns after beating the Cowboys 56-46 in Stillwater and 89-75 in Austin and winning two close games against the Sooners, 70-69 in Norman to open Big 12 play and 85-83 in overtime in Austin.

Kansas State and TCU are the other two teams on the Texas side of the bracket with Friday’s game set for 8:3 p.m. Central on ESPN or ESPN2 before the championship game airs at 5 p.m. Central on ESPN on Sunday.