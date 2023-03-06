Longhorns Daily News: Light the damn tower

Texas Longhorns women’s basketball won their first Big 12 regular season title over the weekend.
Sent tweet.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Marcus Carr, Jabari Rice among players on coaches All-Big 12 team
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: Final Dell Match Play is last chance to see golf’s best
Austin American-Statesman: Springing into action: Five questions facing the Texas football team
Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: How will the running back room look without Bijan Robinson?
247Sports: Observations as Texas defense opens spring practice
247Sports: Morning Brew: Year 2 for Quinn Ewers under way and other offensive notes from spring practice No. 1
247Sports: Mitchell should consider a return
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Recapping Texas’ first day of spring practice
Inside Texas: Brief notes from the Texas Longhorns’ first spring practice
Inside Texas: What stands out on the Texas spring roster?
Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: Jordan Whittington’s tough sacrifice, Moro Ojomo makes money in Indy, WBB takes home the conference crown
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 9 Texas will head to Big 12 Tournament as the No. 2 seed
Quick thoughts from No. 9 Texas’ 75-59 win No. 3 Kansas
No. 9 Texas pummels No. 3 Kansas in 75-59 win
No. 9 Texas vs. No. 3 Kansas gamethread
Texas G Sir’Jabari Rice named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year
Texas blows lead against Cal State Fullerton in 6-5 loss
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Breaking down the receiver board for Texas
247Sports: 4-star LB Dylan Williams locks in official visit date with Texas
247Sports: Ballyhooed West Coast RB Christian Clark lines up visits to several programs
Inside Texas: On3 2025 safety Sael Reyes recaps Texas visit
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Notes, quotes from weekend visitors, plus hoops recruiting
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2024 offensive line target locks in official visit
Inside Texas: Five-stars Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson in Austin today
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2024 offensive line target locks in official visit
Inside Texas: Micah Hudson, On3’s No. 8 overall prospect, talks growing relationship with the Texas Longhorns
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 tournament bracket revealed; Check out paths for Texas, Baylor, others
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Kansas: Longhorns in control from start to finish
Our Daily Bears: Baylor falls to Iowa State 73-58
Viva the Matadors: Tech goes 1-2 at the Shriners Classic
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech basketball now ... and where its going
Viva the Matadors: Mark Adams suspended from duty
Frogs O’ War: TCU football players shine at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Frogs O’ War: Three Horned Frogs named to Big 12 Basketball All-Conference teams
Frogs O’ War: TCU 60, Oklahoma 74: Frogs lose season finale
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Rotational chaos is Iowa State’s path forward
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Carr, Johnson crowned Big 12 champions
Bring On The Cats: K-State stumbles 89-81 at West Virginia
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Anthony Richardson could have played himself into the No. 1 pick at the combine
SB Nation: NFL’s top-5 free agent quarterbacks in 2023, ranked
SB Nation: Allen Robinson requested a trade, and these 5 teams would be good fits
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Slow news day!
Loading comments...