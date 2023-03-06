Texas spring roster updates

The Texas Longhorns were at Frank Denius Fields on Monday for the first spring practice with two more scheduled this week prior to spring break. And the start of spring practice means the school released the updated roster, too.

Early enrollee linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is listed at 6’2, 229 pounds and will wear DeMarvion Overshown’s old No. 0.

Early enrollee wide receiver Johntay Cook is listed at 6’0, 184 pounds and will wear No. 2.

Early enrollee running back CJ Baxter is listed at 6’1, 210 pounds and will wear Jordan Whittington’s old No. 4.

Georgia junior transfer wide receiver AD Mitchell is listed at 6’4, 195 pounds and will wear No. 5.

Early enrollee cornerback Malik Muhammad is listed at 6’0, 177 pounds and will wear No. 5.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is listed at 235 pounds, 10 pounds heavier than last year.

Wake Forest junior transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes is listed at 5’11, 168 pounds and will wear No. 9.

Early enrollee wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is listed at 6’0, 192 pounds and will wear No. 11.

Arkansas senior transfer Jalen Catalon is listed at 5’10, 194 pounds and will wear No. 11.

Senior wide receiver Jordan Whittington is now wearing No. 13, previously worn by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaden Alexis.

Early enrollee quarterback Arch Manning is listed at 6’4, 212 pounds and will wear No. 16.

Sophomore running back Savion Red is now listed at 214 pounds, up five from last year.

Redshirt freshman edge J’Mond Tapp is now listed at 261 pounds, up 20 from last year.

Early enrollee linebacker Liona Lefau is listed at 6’1, 227 pounds and will wear No. 18.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Trevell Johnson is listed at 199 pounds, up 12 from last year.

Junior linebacker Morice Blackwell is listed at 213 pounds, up 17 from last year.

Early enrollee linebacker Derion Gullette is listed at 6’3, 234 pound and will wear No. 40.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Malik Agbo is listed a 312 pounds, down 27 from last year.

Senior offensive tackle Christian Jones is listed at 322 pounds, down 11 from last year.

Early enrollee offensive lineman Payton Kirland is listed at 6’6, 367 pounds and will wear No. 71.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu is listed at 325 pounds, up 19 from last year.

Sophomore offensive lineman Max Merril is now wearing No. 73.

Early enrollee offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman is listed at 6’4, 299 pounds and will wear No. 75.

Junior offensive lineman Hayden Conner is listed at 314 pounds, down 10 from last year.

Early enrollee offensive lineman Andre Cojoe is listed at 6’6, 358 pounds and will wear No, 77.

Alexis will wear No. 80.

Early enrollee edge Colton Vasek is listed at 6’5, 230 pounds and will wear No. 92.

Senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is listed at 355 pounds, up nine from last year.

Senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins is listed at 313 pounds, up 22 from last year.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kristopher Ross is listed at 246 pounds, down 17 from last year.

Early enrollee defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell is listed at 6’6, 359 pounds and will wear No. 99.