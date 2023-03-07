Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Texas WR Xavier Worthy broke hand in 2022, enters spring practice healthy

Spring practice is officially underway. Like, officially officially.

Included among the recently healthy Texas Longhorns is star returning wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, played with a broken hand in 2022.

“One guy that was great to have back out there today — which you guys didn’t know about and I tried to protect this throughout the season — but Xavier had a broken hand essentially the second half of the season,” Sarkisian said, per 247Sports. “He was in a cast for about eight weeks roughly, so to get him back out there practicing full speed was awesome.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Moody was a double hit for men’s and women’s basketball

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sark out to refine Ewers, re-find pass rusher or two or ...

Austin American-Statesman: Texas opens spring practices with a healthy Xavier Worthy in hand

Dallas Morning News: Former Texas coach Chris Beard met with Ole Miss AD about HC opening, report says

Dallas Morning News: Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning and other big questions for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

Inside Texas: Morning Brew: Year 2 for Quinn Ewers under way and other offensive notes from spring practice No. 1

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian excited about clean-cut Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ second-year growth potential

Inside Texas: ‘I just want to get the guy healthy’: Texas QB Maalik Murphy still dealing with injury

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Spring football reactions, Steve Sarkisian’s first press conference of 2023

Inside Texas: Sark’s spring priorities? Pass game and pass rush

Inside Texas: Practice one reveals that Texas football is brimming with offensive talent

Inside Texas: Catalon, Holmes bring ‘needed’ experience to Texas secondary

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas has more of a developmental imperative than a QB competition

Steve Sarkisian provides Texas spring injury updates

Texas spring roster updates

Texas spring position previews 2023

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top247 DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell goes in-depth on upcoming visits

Inside Texas: Corian Gipson locks in Texas official visit date

Inside Texas: 2025 safety Sael Reyes recaps Texas visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Big 12 MBB power forward report cards

Viva the Matadors: Tech goes 1-2 at the Shriners Classic

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic

The Smoking Musket: Erik Stevenson joins elite company in West Virginia basketball history

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Gary Barta Asks Taxpayers to Fund Settlement: Cites lawsuit disparity between Iowa and Iowa State as reason

Bring On The Cats: K-State stumbles 89-81 at West Virginia

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is drawing closer to a reality

SB Nation: NFL’s top-5 free agent wide receivers in 2023, ranked

SB Nation: Referee Scott Foster swings outcome of Nuggets-Raptors with technical foul, ejection

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It’s gonna be an interesting offseason.