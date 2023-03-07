Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Texas WR Xavier Worthy broke hand in 2022, enters spring practice healthy

Spring practice is officially underway. Like, officially officially.
Included among the recently healthy Texas Longhorns is star returning wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, played with a broken hand in 2022.
“One guy that was great to have back out there today — which you guys didn’t know about and I tried to protect this throughout the season — but Xavier had a broken hand essentially the second half of the season,” Sarkisian said, per 247Sports. “He was in a cast for about eight weeks roughly, so to get him back out there practicing full speed was awesome.”
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It’s gonna be an interesting offseason.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian said today that sophomore Quinn Ewers and freshman Arch Manning will compete for the team’s starting quarterback job, via @dwil:https://t.co/jcX6cY15Rv— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023
