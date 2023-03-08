Reacts Survey: Can Texas sweep the Big 12 Conference Tournaments?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Conference tournament szn is here and the Texas Longhorns claim the No. 1 seed on the Women’s side and the No. 2 seed on the Men’s side. Not too shabby.

After winning their first conference regular season championship since going back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, Vic Schaefer and the Horns get a first-round bye before awaiting the winner of Texas Tech/Kansas State. Will Vic win back-to-back conference tournament championships?

Rodney Terry and the Men’s team earned a first-round bye after a second-place finish in the regular season and avoid having Kansas and Baylor on their side of the bracket.

How far do you think they’ll advance? Let us know!