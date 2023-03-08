 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reacts Survey: Can Texas sweep the Big 12 Conference Tournaments?

Join the conversation with SB Nation Reacts!

By Kyle Thele and Cameron Parker
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Conference tournament szn is here and the Texas Longhorns claim the No. 1 seed on the Women’s side and the No. 2 seed on the Men’s side. Not too shabby.

After winning their first conference regular season championship since going back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, Vic Schaefer and the Horns get a first-round bye before awaiting the winner of Texas Tech/Kansas State. Will Vic win back-to-back conference tournament championships?

Rodney Terry and the Men’s team earned a first-round bye after a second-place finish in the regular season and avoid having Kansas and Baylor on their side of the bracket.

How far do you think they’ll advance? Let us know!

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...