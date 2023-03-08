Podcast: Cutting down the nets

With a dominant win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns’ women’s basketball team brought home their first regular-season title since the 2004 season — just three seasons into the Vic Schaefer era.

For their troubles, the Longhorns brought home three of the major conference awards, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year, in addition to three all-conference selections and a spot on the freshman team. They also now have the advantage of being the top seed in the Big 12 tournament, setting them up for a run at the tournament title and potentially a high seed in the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks. What are the expectations for the Longhorns in the postseason and how deep can the run be?

We also dive in on the close finish for the men’s team, unable to close the book on the regular season race, but positioning themselves on the opposite side of the bracket from both the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks. That favorable positioning puts them in a prime position to make a run at another conference tournament title, in a season that could have been lost.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)