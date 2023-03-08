 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball HC Rodney Terry named Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year

Plus: Back to the diamonds

By Xander Peters
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 21 Iowa State at Texas Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sporting News has named interim Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry as its 2022-2023 National Coach of the Year. It’s a high honor for Terry, who took over for Chris Beard following an arrest on allegations of domestic assault. Nice job security, too.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men hope to translate regular season success into tourney wins

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Talented Texas freshmen reveal loaded roster, big contributors

Austin American-Statesman: CJ Baxter filling the void at RB as Texas spring football begins

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Slumping Texas’ bats finally showed up in a much-needed win

247Sports: Texas Practice Observations: An obvious uptick in wide receiver talent

247Sports: Texas offense notes and observations from Wednesday practice

247Sports: Morning Brew: Torre Becton weighing offer from an NFL team, according to source

247Sports: Morning Brew: Sarkisian’s string of 1,000-yard rushers will be on the line in 2023

Inside Texas: Notes on the D-line, EDGE, WR, and more from Texas’ second spring practice

Inside Texas: Texas spring practice observations: Day two

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas edge spring preview: Sending out an SOS for a pass rush

Texas DL spring preview: T’Vondre Sweat, and the need to turn potential into production

Reacts Survey: Can Texas sweep the Big 12 Conference Tournaments?

Podcast: Cutting down the nets

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Observations from the NFL combine and recruiting updates

Inside Texas: Ory Williams locks in official visit to Texas

Inside Texas: Brooks Kieschnick Jr., son of Texas baseball legend, commits to Texas as PWO

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Selman Bridges’ recruitment is blowing up

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting visitor list for March and April

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: What Big 12 teams will make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 releases first-ever ‘basketball anthem’ prior to start of conference tournaments

Dallas Morning News: Will Big 12 tournament live up to hype as nation’s best basketball conference?

Frogs O’ War: UTA 8, TCU 7: Late-inning rally falls short

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Offensively Offensive: The return of NSB, Cyclones win in Waco, Big 12 Tournament preview, one big thing, and could ISU make a run?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: ‘I can never say thank you enough’: How Kevin Love’s openness about mental health changed lives

SB Nation: Draymond Green quit on a play after not getting a pass from Jordan Poole

SB Nation: These are the teams who have automatically qualified for the men’s NCAA tournament, so far

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas baseball beat Sam Houston last night and will take on Mercer this evening at 6:30pm Central.
  • Texas softball faces UT-Arlington tonight at 6pm Central.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...