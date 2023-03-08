Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball HC Rodney Terry named Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year

Sporting News has named interim Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry as its 2022-2023 National Coach of the Year. It’s a high honor for Terry, who took over for Chris Beard following an arrest on allegations of domestic assault. Nice job security, too.

I am humbled to receive this award. This is a testament to a resilient group of guys and a great staff who mentors our players tirelessly. I’m a lucky coach! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/auJOtxALMZ — Rodney Terry (@RodneyTerry) March 8, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men hope to translate regular season success into tourney wins

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Talented Texas freshmen reveal loaded roster, big contributors

Austin American-Statesman: CJ Baxter filling the void at RB as Texas spring football begins

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Slumping Texas’ bats finally showed up in a much-needed win

247Sports: Texas Practice Observations: An obvious uptick in wide receiver talent

247Sports: Texas offense notes and observations from Wednesday practice

247Sports: Morning Brew: Torre Becton weighing offer from an NFL team, according to source

247Sports: Morning Brew: Sarkisian’s string of 1,000-yard rushers will be on the line in 2023

Inside Texas: Notes on the D-line, EDGE, WR, and more from Texas’ second spring practice

Inside Texas: Texas spring practice observations: Day two

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas edge spring preview: Sending out an SOS for a pass rush

Texas DL spring preview: T’Vondre Sweat, and the need to turn potential into production

Reacts Survey: Can Texas sweep the Big 12 Conference Tournaments?

Podcast: Cutting down the nets

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Observations from the NFL combine and recruiting updates

Inside Texas: Ory Williams locks in official visit to Texas

Inside Texas: Brooks Kieschnick Jr., son of Texas baseball legend, commits to Texas as PWO

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Selman Bridges’ recruitment is blowing up

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting visitor list for March and April

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: What Big 12 teams will make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 releases first-ever ‘basketball anthem’ prior to start of conference tournaments

Dallas Morning News: Will Big 12 tournament live up to hype as nation’s best basketball conference?

Frogs O’ War: UTA 8, TCU 7: Late-inning rally falls short

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Offensively Offensive: The return of NSB, Cyclones win in Waco, Big 12 Tournament preview, one big thing, and could ISU make a run?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: ‘I can never say thank you enough’: How Kevin Love’s openness about mental health changed lives

SB Nation: Draymond Green quit on a play after not getting a pass from Jordan Poole

SB Nation: These are the teams who have automatically qualified for the men’s NCAA tournament, so far

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball beat Sam Houston last night and will take on Mercer this evening at 6:30pm Central.