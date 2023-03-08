Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball HC Rodney Terry named Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year

Sporting News has named interim Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry as its 2022-2023 National Coach of the Year. It’s a high honor for Terry, who took over for Chris Beard following an arrest on allegations of domestic assault. Nice job security, too.
I am humbled to receive this award. This is a testament to a resilient group of guys and a great staff who mentors our players tirelessly. I’m a lucky coach! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/auJOtxALMZ— Rodney Terry (@RodneyTerry) March 8, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball beat Sam Houston last night and will take on Mercer this evening at 6:30pm Central.
See y'all again tonight! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/oUzgq5hSFe— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 8, 2023
- Texas softball faces UT-Arlington tonight at 6pm Central.
happy #InternationalWomensDay, y'all! pic.twitter.com/53AbEq4nE5— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 8, 2023
