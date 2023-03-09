Longhorns Daily News: Roschon Johnson, others hope to increase NFL Draft stock at Texas’ Pro Day today

A cast of Texas Longhorns will line up today, albeit without helmets or pads, as part of their last opportunity to impress scouts ahead of next month’s 2023 NFL Draft. Among those participating today: Bijan Robinson, Keondre Coburn, Demarvion Overshown, Moro Ojomo, Anthony Cook and D’Shawn Jamison, all of whom will be sorely missed by Texas fans.

Good luck, fellas.

Texas men’s basketball faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament today.

It looks more and more likely Chris Beard lands with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sources: Former Texas coach Chris Beard has emerged as the top candidate for the Ole Miss basketball job. The sides have spoken and Ole Miss in in the process of doing due diligence on Beard. W/@jeffborzello. https://t.co/OjGfcujgY8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 8, 2023