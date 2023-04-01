Reacts Results: Texas fans all aboard the Terry train

It’s been a weird year for the Texas Longhorns basketball program. Chris Beard began his 2nd year at Texas with a pair of top-10 wins over Gonzaga and Creighton. The Horns climbed to #2 in the polls. And then everything came crashing down.

But Rodney Terry to the rescue. After Beard’s termination, Terry led Texas to their second Big 12 Conference tournament championship, a runner-up finish in the regular season standings, and a trip to the Elite Eight. The latter being the deepest run in program history since 2008. But you already knew that.

What we didn’t know until earlier this week was if Terry would be named the head coach. He was and at least for now, there is stability in the head coaching position.

We asked SB Nation Reacts voters how they felt about the decision and the majority believe it is the right decision. Less than 10% feel either unsure or think it’s the wrong decision.