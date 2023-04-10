Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Cedric Baxter gets nod as potential 2023 impact freshman

The Texas Longhorns might have an easy time replacing outgoing running back Bijan Robinson, who’s expected to go as high as the first round in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The ease, of course, comes in the form of true freshman Cedric Baxter. 247Sports recently noted Baxter as one of their 13 potential impact freshmen heading into the 2023 season.

From 247Sports, per Josh Pate: “Cedric Baxter was the No. 1 running back in this class. Texas lost some guys, and the guys they do have on the roster have been out at various points, which has given Cedric Baxter time to get some very, very valuable reps in the spring. A guy like him, especially at the position he plays, will be able to transition into college life fairly effectively as a freshman. But when you’re also giving him extra reps in spring, it becomes all the more likely that he’s about to be a player this year.”

Welcome aboard, Frank Haith.

Memphis assistant coach Frank Haith is expected to be hired by Texas to be an assistant coach for Rodney Terry.



A home run hire for Terry, Haith had a several notable seasons as a Head Coach previously in his career, such as a 30-5 season at Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/ueOb1FA74f — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 8, 2023

Texas baseball beat the Kansas State Wildcats in a triple header over the weekend.

BALLGAME AND THE SERIES!



Texas cruises to an 8-2 win in the finale against K-State to take the series!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/EBW7xpVmTK — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 9, 2023

Texas softball also won their series over the weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones.