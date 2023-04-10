Texas takes series against Kansas State

Wins on Friday and Sunday against the Kansas State Wildcats at UFCU Disch-Falk Field helped the Texas Longhorns remain in first place in the Big 12 standings with a 6-3 record and move up from No. 21 to No. 19 in the rankings.

Heading into the eighth inning on Friday, things looked dire for the Longhorns after right-hander Andre Duplantier gave up three unearned runs in seventh inning after allowing two walks and then committing a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Left-hander Chase Lummus was unable to escape the jam when the Wildcats scored two runs on a sacrifice bunt to take a 5-1 lead.

Texas was able to rally in the eighth, however, when center fielder Eric Kennedy led off with a bunt single, right fielder Dylan Campbell doubled to left field, and first baseman Peyton Powell drove home both players with his own double to left field. The extra-base hit parade continued with catcher Garret Guillemette’s double scoring Powell and a triple by left fielder Porter Brown scoring Guillemette before third baseman Tanner Carlson completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Right-hander Zane Morehouse secured his fifth save of the season while working around a hit in the ninth and Lummus got the win following a strong start from left-hander Lucas Gordon, who struck out nine batters while allowing two runs on two hits with three walks in 6.0 innings.

On Saturday, it was Kansas State rallying for the win. After the Wildcats went up 2-0 in the fourth, the Longhorns responded with four runs on a pair of two-RBI singles before stretching the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on a home run by Powell.

Right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. wasn’t able to maintain the lead, allowing four runs on two hits with three walks thanks to a home run, two sacrifice flies, and an RBI single. Over the final 3.0 innings, Kansas State closer Tyson Neighbors struck out eight batters while allowing only a single hit to earn his fifth save of the season.

The series finale featured a much more comfortable win by the Horns, an 8-2 victory powered by seven extra-base hits, including home runs by Guillemette and Brown and RBI doubles by Kennedy, Campbell, and first baseman Jared Thomas. Like other Texas pitchers over the weekend, right-hander Charlie Hurley struggled with his command in issuing four walks in 5.0 innings in addition to hitting a batter, but ultimately only gave up two runs before right-hander DJ Burke came on in relief with 3.2 scoreless innings before left-hander Sam Walbridge recorded the final out.

Texas travels to San Marcos for a Monday game against Texas State at 6 p.m. Central before the Bobcats make their way to Austin on Tuesday.