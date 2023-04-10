Texas is a finalist for Virginia transfer F Kadin Shedrick

The Texas Longhorns are one of five finalists for Virginia Cavaliers rising senior forward Kadin Shedrick and will host the 6’11, 231-pounder for an official visit on April 18.

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick has scheduled two visits, he tells @On3sports:



Texas: April 18

Missouri: April 19 https://t.co/b15CImRhMW — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2023

Duke, Missouri, Kansas State, and Xavier are the other finalists for Shedrick, who is coming off a visit to Durham and also has plans to visit Manhattan and Cincinnati in addition to his trip to Columbia.

Shedrick signed with Virginia as a member of the 2019 recruiting class as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 68 player nationally and the No. 16 center, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. After redshirting, Shedrick played sparingly in 2020-21 before emerging as a part-time starter over the last two seasons, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in 2021-22 before seeing slight declines in those numbers this season.

Texas is in need of frontcourt help with the graduation of Christian Bishop and uncertainty about whether Dylan Disu will return for a final season on the Forty Acres and Shedrick is a high-level rim protector with the mobility to defend the pick and roll, skills that are making him a coveted target in the NCAA transfer portal.