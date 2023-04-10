Rice transfer G Quincy Olivari includes Texas among finalists

Landing an experienced guard from the NCAA transfer portal is a priority for new Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry and his staff with former Rice Owls guard Quincy Olivari one of the targets.

Along with Auburn, Miami, and Xavier, Texas is one of four finalists for the Georgia native, who narrowed his list after receiving interest from dozens of schools since entering the portal. Olivari currently has visits set with the Tigers and Musketeers.

Out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Olivari was lightly recruited as a member of the 2019 recruiting class, ultimately ranking outside the top 400 players nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings despite helping Westlake win a state title in 2016 and averaging 15 points per game as a senior.

After landing at Rice, the 6’3, 200-pounder earned a role off the bench as a three-point shooter, hitting 38.0 percent from three as a freshman before enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign during which he averaged 16.3 points per game while making 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Olivari’s production dropped in 2021-22 before suffering a season-ending injury, but bounced back this year by averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. In Rice’s overtime loss to Texas in December, Olivari scored 28 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three.

With the departures of Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Smith and the uncertainty surrounding Tyrese Hunter following his declaration for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, Texas needs to add at least two guards from the portal, including someone who can serve as a lead scorer.