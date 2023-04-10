No. 19 Texas handles Texas State in 5-2 win

In front of a record-setting crowd at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, the No. 19 Texas Longhorns turned in a strong pitching performance despite playing for a fourth straight day and got enough hitting to secure a 5-2 win over the Texas State Bobcats on Monday.

Right-hander Kobe Minchey made his first career start and second appearance in earning his first career win, giving the Longhorns three strong scoreless innings with four strikeouts while working around three hits and a walk. In relief, right-hander Heston Tole also went 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, left-hander DJ Burke was credited for allowing two runs when he got into a jam in the eighth before right-hander Zane Morehouse gave up a double to the first batter he faced as Texas State finally scored. The ninth was less dramatic with Morehouse working around a walk to close out the win.

With seven hits and 10 runners left on base, the Longhorns weren’t particularly potent offensively in going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position, but came up with two clutch hits to create separation from the Bobcats. In the third inning, second baseman Jack O’Dowd beat the shift with a single into short left field after catcher Rylan Galvan drew a bases-loading walk and pinch hitter Jalin Flores came through with a double to left field to score two runs in the eighth inning and provide some insurance.

Texas is back at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the return game against Texas State on Tuesday.