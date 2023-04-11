Longhorns Daily News: UT-Arlington students want a football team

UT-Arlington students recently passed a referendum requesting the university to launch a college football program, the student paper The Shorthorn reports. If students’ request comes to fruition, UTA would join fellow sister-school UTRGV in realizing its football dreams, as the South Texas program works to get its own program on the field by 2025.
First Hurdle Cleared in Bid to Bring Back Football to UT Arlingtonhttps://t.co/mfmc9o7Ae1#FearTheFCS— Fear The FCS (@FearTheFCS) April 7, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Appreciate spring football while you can, while it’s here
Dallas Morning News: Why Cowboys shouldn’t rush to draft Texas’ Bijan Robinson, or any other high-round RBs
Dallas Morning News: Sherrington: Cowboys and Bijan Robinson, football at UT-Arlington and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: Jordan Whittington’s return for a fifth season leads off a spring football notebook of nuggets
Inside Texas: Texas football looks the way Steve Sarkisian wants it to look in all three phases
Inside Texas: Three Texas Things: OT recruiting, hoops portal intel, spring game position-by-position analysis
Inside Texas: O-line musings from a master
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 19 Texas handles Texas State in 5-2 win
Former Texas G Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Georgetown
Texas G Arterio Morris to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas is a finalist for Virginia transfer F Kadin Shedrick
Rice transfer G Quincy Olivari includes Texas among finalists
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas makes top six for Top247 ATH Derrick McFall
247Sports: The Stampede: Resetting the 2024 board and looking at the key players for each position
Inside Texas: What is Texas looking to fix in the portal?
Inside Texas: 2024 On3 4-star Aeryn Hampton recaps Austin trip, upcoming official visits
Inside Texas: Get to know Jayden Jackson, who just visited UT and included the Horns in his top 12
Inside Texas: Coveted defensive lineman TJ Lindsey knows two schools will get official visits
Inside Texas: A spring look at Texas’ known defensive back targets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Pair of Baylor basketball recruits gain recognition
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: Coastal Carolina transfer Essam Mostafa commits to TCU
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia’s Robby Porco named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Wofford transfer guard Jackson Paveletzke commits to Iowa State
Wide Right & Natty Lite: UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert commits to Iowa State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Kirk Cousins trade rumors are swirling, and a deal could make sense for Vikings
SB Nation: Bronny James got a hard sell from Oregon at the Nike Hoop Summit
SB Nation: Talented Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones isn’t a finished product, but his ceiling is high
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- All the hype.
Prospect Thread— Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 10, 2023
Bijan Robinson
Running Back
5-11
215 lbs
Texas
Junior#FantasyFootball #PopesProspects23 pic.twitter.com/MlAHtI5nOh
Loading comments...