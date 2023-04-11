Longhorns Daily News: UT-Arlington students want a football team

UT-Arlington students recently passed a referendum requesting the university to launch a college football program, the student paper The Shorthorn reports. If students’ request comes to fruition, UTA would join fellow sister-school UTRGV in realizing its football dreams, as the South Texas program works to get its own program on the field by 2025.

First Hurdle Cleared in Bid to Bring Back Football to UT Arlingtonhttps://t.co/mfmc9o7Ae1#FearTheFCS — Fear The FCS (@FearTheFCS) April 7, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 19 Texas handles Texas State in 5-2 win

Former Texas G Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Georgetown

Texas G Arterio Morris to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas is a finalist for Virginia transfer F Kadin Shedrick

Rice transfer G Quincy Olivari includes Texas among finalists

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

