Steve Sarkisian details the players who will miss the Texas Orange-White game

Ahead of Saturday’s annual Orange-White game for the Texas Longhorns that marks the end of spring practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that at least three players will miss the scrimmage at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium — senior running back Keilan Robinson, sophomore offensive guard DJ Campbell, and senior safety Jalen Catalon.

Sarkisian didn’t completely rule out Robinson, who continues to deal with a strain that has limited him for the entirety of spring practice. With the offseason surgery undergone by junior Jonathon Brooks, sophomore Jaydon Blue, freshman CJ Baxter, and sophomore Savion Red have been the beneficiaries of increased reps in practice.

Along the offensive line, the absence of Campbell — as well as the prospective absences of sophomore offensive guard Cole Hutson and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson, who both had offseason surgery — likely means more time playing inside for sophomore Cam Williams, who has cross trained at guard and tackle this spring.

“I think a credit to Cam, he’s — like I said — he’s got himself in the best physical shape we’ve seen him in since he’s been here,” Sarkisian said. “He moves really well for a big man. He’s light on his feet, but yet he’s physical. And he’s so big when he gets to the second level, he can cover people up, so I’ve been impressed with Cam. Now, there’s nuances when you move from tackle to guard and those are the things that he’s kind of learning on the job as the days go by.”

Catalon underwent another shoulder surgery after transferring from Arkansas, allowing senior safety Kitan Crawford the opportunity to break through this spring after a disappointing first season at safety marked by coverage busts.

“He’s playing really well at safety for us right now,” Sarkisian said earlier this spring when naming Crawford a standout. “He’s communicating at a high level. He’s making plays on the ball. He’s playing fast. He’s definitely maturing.”

Kickoff for the Orange-White game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central on Saturday with free admission for fans.