Longhorns Daily News: Eli Manning: ‘I want to be a resource’ for Texas’ Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns true freshman quarterback Arch Manning is 13 practices into his college football career. This upcoming season, he’ll likely sit behind returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, before taking the program’s reigns in either 2024 or 2025.
We’ll see. In that time, though, trust Arch’s uncle Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will be there to help guide his nephew’s development.
“I think we’re just excited for him. He’s already at Texas right now going through spring ball and, and, you know, I want to be a resource for him. But I’d never be the guy to say ‘hey you got to be doing this, you got to be doing that some of it.’ You got to learn on the run. You got to just go in there, go to be a freshman in college, figure things out, figure out your schedule,” Uncle Eli recently said, according to Inside Texas.
“But whenever we get together and get to see him in the summertime, get to see him at different times throughout the year and you know, we always kind of set an hour or 30 minutes or we happen to be sitting there, you know, eating lunch and we pick his brain.”
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 19 Texas handles Texas State in 5-2 win
