4-star CB Corian Gipson reveals top 5 schools

Four-star Lancaster cornerback Corian Gipson let the world know on Wednesday that things are winding down with his recruitment, announcing that his recruitment is officially down to five programs and one of those programs happens to be the Texas Longhorns.

BREAKING: Four-Star DB Cori Gipson is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’0 180 DB from Lancaster, TX is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class



Along with the Longhorns, Gipson’s finalists are packed with familiar names, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and TCU.

With the window for official visits approaching, there is a good chance Gipson will make trips to each of his finalists before rendering a decision later on during the summer or before his senior season.

The Longhorns have been on Gipson for over a year now and have recruited him hard for some time, but this recruitment will obviously be a tough one to win out given the programs still in play for his services.

Gipson is the seventh-ranked cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the 60th-ranked player overall in the country by the same metrics.