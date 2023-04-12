Reports: Texas LB Trevell Johnson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns rising redshirt freshman linebacker Trevell Johnson will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Wednesday reports from Rivals and Inside Texas.

The 5’11, 199-pounder signed with Texas as a member of the 2022 recruiting class as a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 552 player nationally and the No. 50 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Johnson was the only high school linebacker signed in the cycle, choosing the Longhorns after also taking an official visit with the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

As a junior, Johnson compiled 109 tackles, including 60 solo, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 pressures, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns, one interception, three passes defended, one blocked field goal, and one blocked PAT.

Johnson suffered a hip injury that cost him hi senior season at Arlington Martin and did not play while redshirting last season on the Forty Acres. This spring, Johnson dealt with increased competition at the position with the arrivals of highly-touted linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau.