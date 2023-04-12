Reports: Texas LB Derrick Brown will enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns rising redshirt freshman edge Derrick Brown is departing the Forty Acres after one season after asking the school to submit his information into the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from Rivals and Inside Texas on Wednesday.

One of the most vocal recruiters for the Horns in the 2022 recruiting class, Brown is a 6’3, 210-pounder from Texarkana Texas High who signed with Texas as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 335 player nationally and the No. 28 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Brown chose Texas over 27 other offers after also taking official visits to Baylor and Texas Tech.

Brown did not play in 2022 and faced increased competition at the edge position with the signing of Austin Westlake’s Colton Vasek and Teague’s Derion Gullette, as well as Tausili Akana, who may also start his career at linebacker as he gains the weight necessary to play on the edge.