Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ five-star commit AJ Johnson opts for Australian NBL over NCAA

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball has been riding high despite their recent Elite Eight loss to the Miami Hurricanes. But even with newly hired head coach Rodney Terry’s boost, Texas is running into struggles on the recruiting trail. Earlier today, five-star commit AJ Johnson announced he intends to join the Australian National Basketball League over the NCAA.
5⭐️ PG AJ Johnson has decommitted from Texas, per @wojespn.— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 13, 2023
He is now set to play in the Australian NBL for the Illawarra Hawks.https://t.co/nUOsb8UMgK pic.twitter.com/QnUhDALPi6
