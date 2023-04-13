Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ five-star commit AJ Johnson opts for Australian NBL over NCAA

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball has been riding high despite their recent Elite Eight loss to the Miami Hurricanes. But even with newly hired head coach Rodney Terry’s boost, Texas is running into struggles on the recruiting trail. Earlier today, five-star commit AJ Johnson announced he intends to join the Australian National Basketball League over the NCAA.

5⭐️ PG AJ Johnson has decommitted from Texas, per @wojespn.



He is now set to play in the Australian NBL for the Illawarra Hawks.https://t.co/nUOsb8UMgK pic.twitter.com/QnUhDALPi6 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 13, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Is the sky falling on Big 12-leading Texas after loss? Hardly

Dallas Morning News: Mel Kiper talks Bijan Robinson: Could Cowboys trade up for former Texas RB?

247Sports: Source: Texas sophomore offensive lineman DJ Campbell to undergo wrist surgery

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Spring Game: How to watch, ways to listen, storylines, more

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas F Dillon Mitchell declares for 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility

Updating the Texas roster matrix prior to the Orange-White game

4-star CB Corian Gipson reveals top 5 schools

Reports: Texas LB Derrick Brown will enter NCAA transfer portal

Reports: Texas LB Trevell Johnson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Report: Texas WR Brenen Thompson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Reacts Survey: Will you watch the Orange-White game?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Jerrick Gibson making visit to Texas this weekend

Inside Texas: Spring game visitor list taking shape

Inside Texas: On3’s No. 1 athlete Terry Bussey talks Texas, Texas A&M visits

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: These 9 NFL draft prospects with area ties have been called the ‘best’ at specific skills

The Smoking Musket: Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint to return to West Virginia

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step Into My Office 2023: Tamin Lipsey

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Of course $1 hot dog night at the Phillies game turned into a giant food fight

SB Nation: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. has lived up to every bit of hype as NFL legacy

SB Nation: Thunder and Bulls become first No. 10 seeds to win in play-in tournament behind superstar performances

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND