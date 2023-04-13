4-star WR Parker Livingstone reveals top 5 schools

Things are continuing to heat up on the recruiting trail, as the spring continues to unfold and we head towards summer officials. We continue to see the trend of recruits narrowing down their list of contending programs before prepping for busy summer months of travel.

Earlier on Thursday, four-star Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced that his recruitment is down to five finalists. The Texas Longhorns are among those five programs still in the hunt for Livingstone’s pledge, as they remain in the thick of things.

Along with Texas, Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M round out Livingstone’s top five schools. With those programs remaining in the hunt, the chances look to be pretty high that he will be staying within the region to play his college career and he will also be heading to the SEC at the next level.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been firmly recruiting Livingstone for awhile, so as we move into the final phase of this recruitment it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

In 2022, Livingstone recorded 52 receptions for 908 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He is the 40th-ranked wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 279th-ranked recruit overall.