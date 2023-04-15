Reacts Results: Texas fans ready for Orange-White game

Are you ready for the Texas Orange-White spring football game today? Over half of those voting in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey will be watching in person or on the Longhorn Network. “Kick-off” is set for 1 pm CST with a game-like scrimmage expected.

Entering his third year as the head coach, Steve Sarkisian feels confident heading into the Orange-White game but Longhorn fans aren’t putting too much emphasis on the results today. Merely 11% voted that “a lot” of emphasis would be put on today’s game.

We are expected to see Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning throw during today’s but Sark did say the quarterbacks will not be live. It will still be the first time Longhorn fans will get to see how Ewers has developed over the spring. It’s also the first opportunity to watch Arch Manning play in a Texas uniform. Despite all that, just a quarter of the voters believe it’s important for Ewers to play well today.