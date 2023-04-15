Texas WR Jaden Alexis enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaden Alexis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, according to a report from 247Sports and confirmed by other outlets.

A 6’0, 192-pounder, Alexis signed with the Longhorns as a member of the 2021 recruiting class as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 342 player nationally and the No. 54 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Alexis committed to Texas over 35 other offers, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.

After enrolling early, Alexis suffered a significant setback in preseason camp in 2021 when he underwent season-ending knee surgery that continued to limit him during spring practice last year. Alexis was healthy enough to appear against Louisiana-Monroe in the 2022 season opening, but his career now ends without a catch for Texas.

Alexis is the fourth Longhorns player to enter the portal this spring, joining sophomore wide receiver Brenen Thompson, redshirt freshman edge Derrick Brown, and redshirt freshman linebacker Trevell Johnson.