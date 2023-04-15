LOOK: Texas reveals images of new football practice facility

After years of planning and anticipation, the school finally released renderings of the planned Texas Longhorns football practice facility to replace Frank Denius Fields on Friday.

New football training facility coming soon to the Forty #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Kbc9TyuwDm — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 14, 2023

The renderings also reveal the location of the facility — south of the Rec Sports Center, which is itself just south of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, just west of the new basketball and volleyball practice facility, and north of the Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the current location of the School of Social Work and Child Development Center.

The new practice facility will replace the aging Bubble, which was a state-of-the-art facility when it was built in 2002, but has become outdated in recent years with many other top programs building better practice facilities. The logistics of getting players to Frank Denius Fields also produced a time crunch for the program, requiring bus trips before and after practice now solved by the location closer to the football offices.