Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers on mission to improve, admits he ‘let most of the fans down’ last season

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, now officially the team’s returning starter, is taking it upon himself to make up for his developmental performance in 2022.

“I didn’t like where I was at last year, and obviously something had to change if I wanted to end up where I want to be in the future,” Ewers said after this past weekend’s Orange-White game, per 247Sports. “Like I said, something had to change, and I’m starting right here. I feel like I’m eating a lot better. I’m doing all the small things a lot harder, and I’m excited.”

Texas baseball went home with the Big 12 series against the Baylor Bears over the weekend.

Texas softball also won their Big 12 series against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Frogs O’ War: Football: 3-star offensive tackle Ryan Hughes commits to TCU

The Smoking Musket: WVU gets another portal win with former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards

The Smoking Musket: What’s going on behind the scenes with the transfer portal this offseason?

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State’s Howard Brown in the transfer portal

Texas baseball went home with the Big 12 series against the Baylor Bears over the weekend.

Texas softball also won their Big 12 series against the Kansas Jayhawks.