Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers on mission to improve, admits he ‘let most of the fans down’ last season

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, now officially the team’s returning starter, is taking it upon himself to make up for his developmental performance in 2022.
“I didn’t like where I was at last year, and obviously something had to change if I wanted to end up where I want to be in the future,” Ewers said after this past weekend’s Orange-White game, per 247Sports. “Like I said, something had to change, and I’m starting right here. I feel like I’m eating a lot better. I’m doing all the small things a lot harder, and I’m excited.”
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball went home with the Big 12 series against the Baylor Bears over the weekend.
BALLGAME AND THE SERIES!@Lebarronjr shuts ‘em down in the 9th and Texas wins it, 7-6, over Baylor!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/BE60r1s9Wl— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 16, 2023
- Texas softball also won their Big 12 series against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Another Big 12 Series win #HookEm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 16, 2023
