Minnesota transfer DT Trill Carter commits to Texas

After hosting Minnesota Golden Gopher transfer Trill Carter on a recent visit, the Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from the senior defensive tackle on Monday.

The 6’2, 300-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after spending four seasons with Minnesota and became a coveted player, visiting Arkansas, Illinois, and Ohio State in addition to this trip to the Forty Acres.

A Leesburg, Georgia native, Carter was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class ranked as the No. 912 player nationally and the No. 68 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Carter chose Minnesota over 17 other offers, including Arkansas, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Carter was named the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year for the Golden Gophers while redshirting in 2019 before playing in seven games, starting once, and recording 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Over the last two seasons, Carter started 24 games, notching 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two passes broken up in 2021 and 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2022. Carter also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.

After the departures of Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo, Texas wanted to add defensive line depth and Carter profiles as a rotation player who can keep T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy fresh while providing younger players like Aaron Bryant and Sydir Mitchell a chance to develop before they need to play heavy snaps.

“I think I can really help in Austin,” Carter told Inside Texas. “Great atmosphere, great environment, and warm weather. Tired of playing in Big Ten. Too cold.”