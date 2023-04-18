Longhorns Daily News: Adrian Peterson: Don’t be mad at me for going to Oklahoma, ‘be mad at Coach Mack Brown’

Many a head has been scratched over the years since Palestine, Texas, native Adrian Peterson picked the Oklahoma Sooners over the Texas Longhorns and other Lone Star schools. In Peterson’s words, his choice wasn’t based upon his wow of Big City Norman.

Rather, it was Texas’ fault he didn’t land in Austin.

“I sat in Coach Brown’s office,” Peterson said, according to On3. “And I asked him the same thing I asked everyone else. ‘Coach Stoops, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Pete Carroll. ‘Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for a starting job if I come?’ “Yeah.’ Nick Saban. ... Mack Brown? ‘If I come here, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting job?’ He was like ‘Well, Adrian, I’m not going to lie to you. Cedric Benson, he decided to come back for his senior year. So, we’re going to be loyal to him and we’re going to let him ride it out. But after that, you can compete for it.’ I said ‘Okay, appreciate it’ and that was it. I never told him that I wasn’t coming. But that was the decision I made based off that.”

