Longhorns Daily News: Adrian Peterson: Don’t be mad at me for going to Oklahoma, ‘be mad at Coach Mack Brown’

Many a head has been scratched over the years since Palestine, Texas, native Adrian Peterson picked the Oklahoma Sooners over the Texas Longhorns and other Lone Star schools. In Peterson’s words, his choice wasn’t based upon his wow of Big City Norman.
Rather, it was Texas’ fault he didn’t land in Austin.
“I sat in Coach Brown’s office,” Peterson said, according to On3. “And I asked him the same thing I asked everyone else. ‘Coach Stoops, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Pete Carroll. ‘Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for a starting job if I come?’ “Yeah.’ Nick Saban. ... Mack Brown? ‘If I come here, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting job?’ He was like ‘Well, Adrian, I’m not going to lie to you. Cedric Benson, he decided to come back for his senior year. So, we’re going to be loyal to him and we’re going to let him ride it out. But after that, you can compete for it.’ I said ‘Okay, appreciate it’ and that was it. I never told him that I wasn’t coming. But that was the decision I made based off that.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy drew raves for a reason
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ spring game: What Quinn Ewers’ solid showing means going forward
247Sports: Morning Brew: Development of Maalik Murphy could prove huge for Longhorns in 2023
247Sports: The Stampede: Wrapping up Texas spring game, adjusting to NCAA rule changes
Inside Texas: Breaking down the spring game: Offense
Inside Texas: Quinn Ewers showcases offseason strides during Orange-White Game
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Minnesota transfer DT Trill Carter commits to Texas
Texas moves up to No. 14 after series win over Baylor
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Five-star WR Micah Hudson talks about the programs he has a keen eye on
Inside Texas: Texas is a top school for On3 4-star EDGE Noah Carter after visit to Austin
Inside Texas: Trill Carter and the rest of the portal and roster-building puzzle
Inside Texas: Montay Weedon: ‘It was great. I loved everything’
Inside Texas: No. 1 2024 OT Brandon Baker recaps trip to Texas
Inside Texas: Where Texas commits, targets rank in the newest 2024 On300
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech Basketball: Jaylon Tyson goes portaling
Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: UNC-Wilmington
Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU cornerbacks Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins enter transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: Football: Four TCU players enter transfer portal after conclusion of spring practices
The Smoking Musket: WVU gets another portal win with former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards
The Smoking Musket: Baseball Backyard Brawl tomorrow at PNC Park
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Buffalo transfer Curtis Jones commits to Iowa State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Jalen Hurts just got paid. Here’s what he should spend the money on
SB Nation: Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis and got ejected in NBA Playoffs
SB Nation: TCU WR Quentin Johnston is the biggest boom-or-bust receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Maalik Murphy’s on the come up.
This ball is on an absolute rope from Maalik Murphy. pic.twitter.com/1DJXFGy6fF— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) April 17, 2023
Loading comments...