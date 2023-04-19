Longhorns Daily News: Will Maalik Murphy enter 2023 as Texas’ QB2?

The Texas Longhorns hype machine has located redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who put on a stellar performance this past weekend at Texas’ annual Orange-White spring game. So stellar, in fact, that it seems Murphy is well on his way to handling backup duties in 2023.

What comes after that, with true freshman Arch Manning in the wings?

Good question.

Last Chance:Texas Spring Game QB Takeaways: Maalik Murphy IS The Most Underrated QB https://t.co/0FwUc2kXeo #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/ZveKYAPF1o — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 19, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: High hopes for Longhorn football team

Austin American-Statesman: Texas faced five big questions this spring. How did the Longhorns do?

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: Ranking the Texas position groups post-spring

Inside Texas: Texas once again ranks near the top in ESPN’s Football Power Index

Inside Texas: What we learned about the Texas defense this spring

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas moves up to No. 14 after series win over Baylor

Reacts Survey: Are you encouraged after the Texas Orange-White game?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Morning Brew: Minnesota’s Trill Carter is latest example of Steve Sarkisian mining gold in the transfer portal

247Sports: College football transfer portal’s hottest names of spring window

247Sports: Five-star OL Brandon Baker talks Texas visit, previews upcoming trips to Nebraska, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State

247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday recruiting notes

247Sports: Landing Max Abmas would save Texas’ offseason

Inside Texas: Why the long-term view is important in transfer portal decisions

Inside Texas: How an unknown family connection could help Texas with a top 2024 OL prospect

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor lands VCU guard Jayden Nunn from the portal

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech scores their first transfer commitment

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech Basketball: Jaylon Tyson goes portaling

Frogs O’ War: Football: WR Jordan Hudson headlines four TCU players entering transfer portal

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: UNC-Wilmington

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Players to watch in the Red-White Game

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia’s quarterback battle expected to last into fall camp

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Anthony Richardson is the ceiling-shattering QB with highest upside in 2023 NFL Draft

SB Nation: Mel Kiper and Todd McShay shore up NFL Draft picture with latest mock

SB Nation: Versatile WR Jayden Reed’s size concerns will knock him down draft boards

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND