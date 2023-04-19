Texas hosting Oral Roberts transfer G Max Abmas

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles transfer guard Max Abmas is visiting the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday in an important development for head coach Rodney Terry, who is yet to land any targets from the NCAA transfer portal while suffering several key losses.

A 6’0, 174-pounder from Rockwall, Abmas is the top target for the Longhorns in the portal as Terry and his staff look for a lead guard capable of replacing the scoring ability of Marcus Carr. Abmas is one of the best players in the portal, with On3 ranking him as the top available point guard, and recently took a visit to Kansas State.

Unranked in the 2019 recruiting class out of Dallas Jesuit, Abmas chose Oral Roberts over offers from Army, Air Force, and Marist, but quickly became a standout for the Golden Eagles, averaging 14.5 points per game as a freshman before averaging 24.5 points per game as a sophomore while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. Abmas saw his scoring and three-point shooting drop slightly over the last two seasons, but remained a high-volume scorer and efficient shooter.

In addition to Carr exhausting his eligibility, Texas sophomore guard Arterio Morris entered the portal along with redshirt freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, 2023 signee AJ Johnson opted to sign a professional contract in Australia, and junior guard Tyrese Hunter entered the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, increasing the pressure on Terry to add a proven scorer.