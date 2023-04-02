4-star LB Dylan Williams reveals top 7 schools

As we roll into the spring portion of the calendar, we are already seeing recruits for the 2024 recruiting class beginning to parse down their list of contenders for their respective recruitments.

Out on the West coast, four star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams announced Sunday that he had done just that and revealed that his list of schools has been narrowed down to seven.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Dylan Williams is down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 6’3 215 LB from Long Beach, CA is ranked as a Top 105 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 8 LB)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/nvNp5hIyK5 pic.twitter.com/Q2b4ymSPmS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2023

The Texas Longhorns, along with Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA all made the cut and will continue their pursuit for the nation’s 10th-ranked linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Williams is ranked 122nd overall in the country by the same rankings.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff took a big linebacker class in 2023, as they signed one of the top linebacker position groups in country. Loading up in the previous cycle will likely have them big game hunting and cherry picking a bit this cycle due to the number of bodies that just arrived on campus in January and the others that will follow this summer.

Sarkisian loves recruiting California, so it makes sense that we will continue to see his staff heading out there and getting into some of these slugfest recruitments that is ripe with stiff competition.

Williams is fresh off of a junior campaign, where he racked up 29.5 tackles for a loss along with 4.5 sacks, seven PBUs, two forced fumbles (one recovery), and one interception.