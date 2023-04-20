Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas WR Tarik Black signs with Baltimore Ravens

Time to remember some Texas Longhorns guys ...
Remember wide receiver Tarik Black, who joined Texas from the Michigan Wolverines?
Us, too.
Black recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
We have signed WR Tarik Black.https://t.co/VfftJ2tLQl— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 19, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball notched an easy win over Abilene Christian last night.
BALLGAME!— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 20, 2023
Texas pitching two-hits Abilene Christian en route to its first shutout of the season and the offense pounds out 20 runs to win it, 20-0, on Wednesday night in Austin!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/zbPh97kJN2
- Texas softball’s series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys starts tonight at 8pm Central.
The place to be this week?— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 19, 2023
Red & Charline McCombs Field #HookEm
