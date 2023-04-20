Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas WR Tarik Black signs with Baltimore Ravens

Time to remember some Texas Longhorns guys ...

Remember wide receiver Tarik Black, who joined Texas from the Michigan Wolverines?

Us, too.

Black recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

We have signed WR Tarik Black.https://t.co/VfftJ2tLQl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 19, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson’s draft value linked to Cowboys’ history with running backs

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Looking back at the spring game, ranking the team by position

Inside Texas: Texas’ pass rush hit home more often than the spring game stat sheet revealed

Inside Texas: Ranking the Texas post-spring position groups

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas hosting Oral Roberts transfer G Max Abmas

Post-spring questions: Can the Texas interior OL level up in 2023?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Where Texas stands with in-state targets in 2025 Top247

247Sports: Copperas Cove OL Michael Uini talks Texas visit

247Sports: Arizona EDGE Noah Carter recaps unofficial visit to Texas spring game

247Sports: Where Texas targets stand in the updated 2025 Top247 rankings

247Sports: Early recruiting buzz on the top uncommitted recruits in a loaded 2025 cycle

Inside Texas: 2025 CB Cobey Sellers talks Texas offer, early recruitment

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Freddie Dubose sets Texas official visit

Inside Texas: Texas recruiting intel: Weekend visitor and more

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Players to watch in the Red-White Game

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step into my Office 2023: Hason Ward

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball notched an easy win over Abilene Christian last night.

BALLGAME!



Texas pitching two-hits Abilene Christian en route to its first shutout of the season and the offense pounds out 20 runs to win it, 20-0, on Wednesday night in Austin!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/zbPh97kJN2 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 20, 2023

Texas softball’s series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys starts tonight at 8pm Central.