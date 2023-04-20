No. 20 Texas blasts Abilene Christian in 20-0 victory

In the most dominant performance of the year, the No. 14 Texas Longhorns recorded the first shutout of the season while setting a season high in runs scored in a 20-0 run-rule victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday.

Right fielder Dylan Campbell was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and designated hitter Garret Guillemette was 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored as head coach David Pierce made eight substitutions and used four pitchers who gave up only two hits combined. First baseman Jared Thomas was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, four RBI, and three runs scored.

The first inning set the stage for the blowout win as Guillemette hit a two-run home run followed immediately by a home run by left fielder Porter Brown.

The Longhorns blew the game open in the second, scoring eight runs by sending 13 players to the plate with six walks, three hits, and a hit batter before scoring four runs in the third and five runs in the sixth.

Right-hander Kobe Michey received his second career start for Texas, allowing a leadoff hit before going the rest of his 3.0 innings allowing only a single walk while striking out two batters. After last Saturday’s meltdown in Waco, right-hander Zane Morehouse pitched a perfect inning before giving way to right-hander Charlie Hurley, who had lasted less than an inning against the Bears. Hurley once again struggled with his command in allowing three walks over 2.0 innings, but struck out two and didn’t allow a hit. Right-hander Andre Duplantier pitched the seventh and worked around a hit and a walk.

Texas hosts last-place Oklahoma at home this weekend.