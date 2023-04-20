Reacts Results: Texas fans feel overwhelmingly positive after Orange-White game

Uh oh. Can you sense that feeling in the air? Yep, you know it very well. You feel it every spring following the conclusion of the Texas Longhorns’ spring practices.

But it does feel different this year. The large majority of voters in this week's SB Nation Reacts survey came away from Saturday’s Orange-White game feeling positive about the state of the program.

Steve Sarkisian brought back the old scrimmage format after not having enough to depth to split the football squad into two teams last year, allowing fans to see Quinn Ewers split against Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning.

Both Ewers and Murphy threw for over 100 yards and added a touchdown each without a turnover, with Ewers’ team winning 21-10.

While Ewers put together a solid performance, it was the redshirt freshman Murphy who stole the show and impressed the most.

