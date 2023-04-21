Longhorns Daily News: A Texas RB hasn’t been drafted since 2017. Look for Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson to change that.

The last time a Texas Longhorns running back was selected in the annual NFL Draft was 2017, when the Houston Texans selected D’Onta Foreman in the third round. And while Foreman has gone on to flame out, only to resurrect his career again, and then again, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson will almost undoubtedly break Texas’ six-year slump.

After all, it’s Texas. It’s where Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson took tread off their tires.

Highest-graded UT RBs since '13 (offensive grade).

1. Bijan Robinson ('22): 95.3 OFF, 96.1 RUSH

2. Bijan Robinson ('21): 86.7 OFF, 91.1 RUSH

3. Keaontay Ingram ('19): 80.1 OFF, 82.8 RUSH

4. Roschon Johnson ('20): 78.6 OFF, 83.2 RUSH

5. D'Onta Foreman ('15): 78 OFF, 79.2 RUSH pic.twitter.com/u3xyfYkmT5 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 21, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball’s series against the Oklahoma Sooners gets underway at 7pm Central tonight.