Longhorns Daily News: A Texas RB hasn’t been drafted since 2017. Look for Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson to change that.

The last time a Texas Longhorns running back was selected in the annual NFL Draft was 2017, when the Houston Texans selected D’Onta Foreman in the third round. And while Foreman has gone on to flame out, only to resurrect his career again, and then again, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson will almost undoubtedly break Texas’ six-year slump.
After all, it’s Texas. It’s where Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson took tread off their tires.
Highest-graded UT RBs since '13 (offensive grade).— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 21, 2023
1. Bijan Robinson ('22): 95.3 OFF, 96.1 RUSH
2. Bijan Robinson ('21): 86.7 OFF, 91.1 RUSH
3. Keaontay Ingram ('19): 80.1 OFF, 82.8 RUSH
4. Roschon Johnson ('20): 78.6 OFF, 83.2 RUSH
5. D'Onta Foreman ('15): 78 OFF, 79.2 RUSH pic.twitter.com/u3xyfYkmT5
- Texas baseball’s series against the Oklahoma Sooners gets underway at 7pm Central tonight.
Series starts tonight! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/hkVVKZHYxS— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 21, 2023
- Texas baseball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a series this weekend, beginning at 4:30pm Central today.
Let's try it, again https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/3Wg1E0mDTm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 21, 2023
