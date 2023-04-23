Dylan Disu announces return to Texas

Dylan Disu is returning for a third season on the Forty Acres, the Texas Longhorns forward announced on Sunday.

The news bolsters a frontcourt that lost forwards Christian Bishop and Timmy Allen and had rising sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. After multiple notable departures and a lack of success in the NCAA transfer portal so far, Disu’s return marks the first major news in favor of new head coach Rodney Terry as he tries to build out his initial roster leading the Longhorns.

A Pflugerville native, Disu signed with Vanderbilt as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and spent two seasons in Nashville, including a breakout sophomore season in 2020-21 that saw him average 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game before suffering a knee injury.

The knee injury forced Disu to miss the first eight games of the following season after transferring to Texas to play for former head coach Chris Beard and ultimately contributed to Disu averaging just 3.7 points in 10.9 minutes per game.

Starting 36 of the 38 games in 2022-23, Disu finished the season strong, playing a big role in the run to the the Big 12 Tournament title and the Elite Eight by averaging a team-best 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 39-of-54 (72.2 percent) from the floor and 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the free-throw line before missing all but two minutes of the final two games in the tournament with a bone bruise in his foot.

In the first two games of the NCAA Tournament against Colgate and Penn State, Disu averaged 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 22-of-31 (71 percent) from the floor. Disu tallied a season-high 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting with 10 rebounds, two steals, and an assist in the win against Penn State, setting the school’s NCAA Tournament single-game record for most field goals made with 14, surpassing performances by Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.