Virginia transfer F Kadin Shedrick commits to Texas over Duke, others

A big Sunday for new head coach Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns continued on Sunday evening with Virginia Cavaliers senior forward Kedrin Shedrick committing to Texas over Duke, Kansas State, Missouri, and Xavier hours after senior forward Dylan Disu announced his return to the Longhorns.

“I chose Texas because I trust the vision that Coach Terry has for me,” Shedrick told On3. “I’m looking forward to play in a free offense while still playing defense at a high level. I feel like I can show more of what I can do on both ends of the floor at Texas.”

Shedrick signed with Virginia as a member of the 2019 recruiting class as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 68 player nationally and the No. 16 center, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. After redshirting, Shedrick played sparingly in 2020-21 before emerging as a part-time starter over the last two seasons, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in 2021-22 before seeing slight declines in those numbers this season.

Because of Disu’s ability to stretch the court with his three-point shooting ability, Shedrick profiles as a big who can play next to Disu while serving as a rim runner, strong pick-and-roll defender, and rim protector.

Shedrick is the first player to commit to Terry and his staff out of the NCAA transfer portal since Terry was named the permanent head coach on March 27.