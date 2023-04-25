Reacts Survey: Where will Bijan Robinson land in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

The NFL Draft is here and Texas Longhorns are expected to have their first offensive player drafted in the first round since...hold on still scrolling through Wikipedia...Vince Young 2006?!?!

While my brain takes a moment to process that, Bijan Robinson should receive a handshake or awkward hug from Roger Goodell Thursday night. The only question is who will select him? The Philadelphia Eagles at 10? Los Angeles Chargers at 21? Dallas Cowboys at 26?

While Bijan will most certainly be the first Longhorn off the board, who will be the second?