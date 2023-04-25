Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: ‘I have deep concerns for the trajectory of Oklahoma’

The mouth of the South, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, opened up recently about his predictions for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners as they prep for their introduction to the SEC in 2024. With Arch Manning’s arrival, among others, Finebaum noted that Texas seems to be on track to move beyond its lull of recent years.

As for Oklahoma? Well ...

“I have deep concerns for the trajectory of Oklahoma,” Finebaum said, per On3. “I talked to a local columnist and I did not get a good vibe from that program. There just seems to be a concern that in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley, they can put the pieces back together quickly. That did tremendous damage.”

Finebaum continued, “Not only did Lincoln Riley leave and take Caleb Williams with him, but it also took a line of others players out of there. No one is convinced that the Brent Venables hire is going to work. There’s equally no one as convinced that it is not going to work. I know that sounds contradictory, but [fans] are tired of being right in the middle.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football to visit Michigan’s Big House next season

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Rodney Terry adds two big cogs in Dylan Disu, Kadin Shedrick

247Sports: Morning Brew: My way-too-early players who could surprise on offense and defense

Inside Texas: NFL Draft 2023: The State of Texas and the draft

Inside Texas: A look at the Longhorn defensive linemen that have been taken in the NFL Draft

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Former Texas WR Brenen Thompson commits to Oklahoma

Reacts Survey: Where will Bijan Robinson land in the 2023 NFL Draft?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Monday recruiting notes

247Sports: Texas offer was ‘life changing’ for 2026 Willis ATH Jermaine Bishop Jr

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star EDGE Chad Woodfork talks Texas offer, recruitment

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Recruiting breakdown

Inside Texas: Texas recruiting intel: Coaches seeing top targets

Inside Texas: Notes on Texas football and basketball transfer portal efforts

Inside Texas: Texas offers a top 2025 and two 2024 specialists

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Monday recruiting intel

Inside Texas: Texas offers a top 2025 and two 2024 specialists

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: Scouting the Sooner spring game

Frogs O’ War: Report: Chuck O’Bannon Jr. to return to TCU Basketball next season

The Smoking Musket: WVU’s Tevin Tucker named Big 12 Player of the Week

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Can Aaron Rodgers turn the Jets into a Super Bowl winner like the Bucs and Rams?

SB Nation: NFL Draft rumors: Will Levis to Vikings, Dallas trading down, and more

SB Nation: 7 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND