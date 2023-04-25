Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: ‘I have deep concerns for the trajectory of Oklahoma’

The mouth of the South, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, opened up recently about his predictions for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners as they prep for their introduction to the SEC in 2024. With Arch Manning’s arrival, among others, Finebaum noted that Texas seems to be on track to move beyond its lull of recent years.
As for Oklahoma? Well ...
“I have deep concerns for the trajectory of Oklahoma,” Finebaum said, per On3. “I talked to a local columnist and I did not get a good vibe from that program. There just seems to be a concern that in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley, they can put the pieces back together quickly. That did tremendous damage.”
Finebaum continued, “Not only did Lincoln Riley leave and take Caleb Williams with him, but it also took a line of others players out of there. No one is convinced that the Brent Venables hire is going to work. There’s equally no one as convinced that it is not going to work. I know that sounds contradictory, but [fans] are tired of being right in the middle.”
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball takes on Texas Southern tonight at 6:30pm Central.
Back at the ballpark tonight! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/zF2d3jAvxd— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 25, 2023
