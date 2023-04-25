Texas flips home-and-home series location with Michigan

The Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines have mutually agreed to flip the location for the home-and-home series scheduled for 2024 and 2027. Instead of the Wolverines traveling to Austin next year, the two programs will face off in Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium with Texas then hosting Michigan at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2027.

Originally scheduled in 2014, the home-and-home series matches up the all-time winningest program in college football in the Wolverines and the fifth all-time winningest program in the Longhorns.

The two schools have only met once previously — the classic 2005 Rose Bowl following the 2004 season in which Texas won 38-37 on a 37-yard field goal by Dusty Mangum as time expired. In the prelude to the national championship game the next season, quarterback Vince Young had 372 total yards and five touchdowns, including 192 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the first BCS Bowl appearance for the Horns.