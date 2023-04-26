Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson wants to play with Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

It’s a big week for Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson as he readies to hear his named called in the 2023 NFL Draft. How high will Robinson land, and to whom will he go to? Those are the questions surrounding the draft’s top rookie running back this offseason.

As for Robinson himself, he knows who he’d prefer to play with.

If Bijan Robinson could play with any QB of his choice:



"Jalen Hurts." pic.twitter.com/GpUabNPQDE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: The top five NFL destinations for Bijan Robinson

Austin American-Statesman: These 7 Texas Longhorns are hoping to hear their name called in NFL Draft

Dallas Morning News: Positive marijuana test costs Texas alumna Tara Davis-Woodhall long jumper national title

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas football getting closer to resembling a conference-title-type team

Inside Texas: ‘Hold on, let me call you back’: How Bijan Robinson rebutted Ohio State for Texas thanks to a Stan Drayton phone call

Inside Texas: A look at the Longhorn linebackers that have been taken in the NFL Draft

Inside Texas: 2023 NFL Draft Snapshot: Moro Ojomo

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas flips home-and-home series location with Michigan

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Five-star tackle Brandon Baker high on Texas after recent visit

247Sports: Four-star RB Christian Clark locks in official visit to Texas

Inside Texas: Jasper HS head coach on Tyanthony Smith: ‘His closing speed is unreal’

Inside Texas: Texas has good reason to be very selective in the transfer portal

Inside Texas: Texas hoops recruiting: Abmas, Weaver and a big

Inside Texas: Blake Ivy focused on LSU, Texas A&M and Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: Program Temperature Check: Fade the Frogs

Frogs O’ War: Football: Three-star defensive end Travis Jackson commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: Football: Oregon State QB transfer Chance Nolan commits to TCU

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL Draft’s 200 best prospects in 2023, ranked in final big board

SB Nation: 9 NFL Draft sleepers to watch in 2023

SB Nation: F1’s new ‘Sprint Saturday’ format, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball notched an easy win last night over Texas Southern.