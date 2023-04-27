Longhorns Daily News: How many NIL dollars to land Texas’ Arch Manning? ‘Zero,’ Steve Sarkisian says

Apparently, folks across the college football world are convinced it was name, image and likeness dollars that led Arch Manning to the Texas Longhorns, as if he’s not already a Manning who’s set to inherit an ungodly amount of money before he makes his own.
Not true, head coach Steve Sarkisian told 247Sports.
Sarkisian continued, “In the end, his dad texted me and said, ‘If there’s a message to tell any of the other recruits you’re recruiting, it’s that Arch Manning is coming to Texas because he loves the University of Texas. He loves the coaches, and he loves the program. This is not about NIL.’ He’s taken zero money from NIL.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Slow news day!
Steve Sarkisian speaking to @HoustonTDClub about his defense: “Now we’re going into year three, we’ve recruited another cycle of players. I still have those same five defensive coaches. Their continuity, their rapport with one another is at an all-time high. We’re playing even…— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 26, 2023
