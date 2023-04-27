How to watch Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NFL Draft

The eyes of the football world turn to Kansas City from Thursday through Saturday for the 2023 NFL Draft, including to five former Texas Longhorns players who were invited to the NFL Combine and are expected to be drafted.

The biggest storyline surrounds running back Bijan Robinson, considered one of the top overall talents in the entire draft, albeit at a position that NFL franchises don’t value highly in the first round. It’s possible Robinson could be among the top-10 picks and unlikely he falls entirely out of first 32 selections, which would make him the first Texas offensive player selected in the first round since Vince Young was taken third by the Tennessee Titans in 2006.

In ESPN’s seven-round mock draft, Robinson is projected to go No. 21 to the San Diego Chargers.

Friday might be a quiet day for former Longhorns with the possibility that running back Roschon Johnson and/or linebacker DeMarvion Overshown are selected in the third round. ESPN projects Johnson to go to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 90 pick and the Indianapolis Colts to select Overshown at No. 162. By early Saturday, though, they should both know their professional destinations with nose tackle Keondre Coburn and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo anticipated late-round pick, although ESPN has Coburn going No. 128 to the New York Giants and Ojomo No. 143 to the New York Jets.

Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and safety Anthony Cook are likely priority undrafted free agents as players like wide receiver Tarique Milton, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and punter Daniel Trejo hope for rookie mini camp invites.

How to Watch:

TV: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

Times:

Thursday, April 27

7-10 p.m. Central: Round 1 (10 minutes between picks)

Friday, April 28

6-10:30 p.m. Central: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes between picks in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)

Saturday, April 29

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Central: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes between picks in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)

Livestream: WatchESPN