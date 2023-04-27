Oral Roberts transfer G Max Abmas commits to Texas over Kansas State

The second NCAA transfer portal addition for the Texas Longhorns under new head coach Rodney Terry is a big one — Oral Roberts Golden Eagles super senior guard Max Abmas committed on Thursday evening following a visit last week.

The previous portal addition was Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick, who pledged to Texas over the weekend over Duke and others.

A 6’0, 174-pounder from Rockwall, Abmas was the top target for the Longhorns in the portal as Terry and his staff looked for a lead guard capable of replacing the scoring ability of Marcus Carr. Abmas is one of the best players in the portal, with On3 ranking him as the top available point guard, and recently took a visit to Kansas State.

Unranked in the 2019 recruiting class out of Dallas Jesuit, Abmas chose Oral Roberts over offers from Army, Air Force, and Marist, but quickly became a standout for the Golden Eagles, averaging 14.5 points per game as a freshman before averaging 24.5 points per game as a sophomore while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. Abmas saw his scoring and three-point shooting drop slightly over the last two seasons, though he remained a high-volume scorer and efficient shooter.

In addition to Carr exhausting his eligibility, Texas sophomore guard Arterio Morris entered the portal along with redshirt freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, 2023 signee AJ Johnson opted to sign a professional contract in Australia, and junior guard Tyrese Hunter entered the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, increasing the pressure on Terry to add a proven scorer like Abmas, who now becomes a crucial piece of Terry’s first full season as head coach on the Forty Acres.s