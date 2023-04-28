Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian: In Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons drafted a ‘uniquely versatile player’

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian knows exactly what the Atlanta Falcons are getting in running back Bijan Robinson, following his selection with the eighth overall pick last night.
“As I’ve said all along, he’s a better human being than [a] football player, which is hard for a lot of guys when you’re that talented,” Sarkisian said in a statement, per 247Sports. “He has unbelievable work ethic, outstanding leadership, he’s team-captain worthy and has Pro Bowl ability. He checks all the boxes. The Atlanta Falcons are getting a uniquely versatile player. He can run between the tackles, run outside the tackles, make people miss in tight quarters, he’s got great contact balance, is an excellent receiver and has a high football IQ.
- Texas baseball starts their Big 12 series against the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend.
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 27, 2023
The series in Fort Worth will now be:
Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sunday at 3 p.m.
Monday at 1 p.m.#HookEm https://t.co/0WVfAbUKWM
